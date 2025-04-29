Advance Evening News
This evening, Kaeser Compressors breaks ground on a major expansion, and a King George High School senior is one of 25 nationwide recipients of a National Honor Society scholarship
Kaeser Compressors Breaks Ground on Major Expansion
By Adele Uphaus
Expansion will provide more space for assembly of the company's compressed air products, which have a multitude of industrial uses, including in data centers.
King George High School Student is One of 25 National Honor Society Scholarship Finalists
By Adele Uphaus
Ayla Zook—who wants to become a physics professor, conduct research in quantum neurobiology, and advocate for STEM opportunities for students from rural and underserved schools—also recently attended the National Education Leadership Awards (NELA) Convention in Washington, D.C.
