Advance Monday Morning News
It's February 16, 2026. Today, the editor on leadership in education, and On the Brakes highlights area road closures this week. Also, coming government meetings.
Government Meetings for the Week of February 15
By Martin Davis
On the Brakes for the Week of February 15
By Hank Silverberg
Road construction and closures this week in the Diamond.
FROM THE EDITOR: Spotsylvania Schools and the Cignetti Effect
By Martin Davis
Leadership is crucial to success in K-12 education. Spotsylvania has struggled with leadership in recent years; it now holds advantages and it’s time to press them. Not undercut them.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”