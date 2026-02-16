By Martin Davis

By Hank Silverberg

Road construction and closures this week in the Diamond.

Share

By Martin Davis

Leadership is crucial to success in K-12 education. Spotsylvania has struggled with leadership in recent years; it now holds advantages and it’s time to press them. Not undercut them.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”