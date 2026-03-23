Advance Monday Morning News
It's March 23, 2026. Today, the Editor on the failures in Fredericksburg City Schools, "On the Brakes" outlines the week's road work, and a preview of the Spotsylvania School Board work session.
FROM THE EDITOR: The Fredericksburg City School Board Must Act
By Martin Davis
Two incidents in the past year involving transporting unauthorized individuals to James Monroe High School point to more concerning issues.
Read the full article
ON THE BRAKES for March 23 - 27, 2026
Scheduled road work in the Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.
Read the full article
MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County School Board
By Martin Davis
The School Board will hold a work session beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Read the full preview
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”