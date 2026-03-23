By Martin Davis

Two incidents in the past year involving transporting unauthorized individuals to James Monroe High School point to more concerning issues.

Scheduled road work in the Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.

By Martin Davis

The School Board will hold a work session beginning at 5:30 p.m.

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