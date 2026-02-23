By Adele Uphaus

Customers of the company, both in the Fredericksburg area and in other states, have reported being without propane heat for almost a month.

By Hank Silverberg

Traffic work for the week of February 23.

Government Meetings for the Week of February 23

By Adele Uphaus

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”