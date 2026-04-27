By Martin Davis

Redistricting is shaping up to be a blow for Virginia Democrats. There’s still time to reverse the damage by shedding the national obsession with Trump and embracing sound policy ideas.

By Adele Uphaus

Michael Sidebotham has been principal of Grafton Village Elementary since 2007.

Collected from VDOT Reports

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