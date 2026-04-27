Advance Monday Morning News
It's April 27, 2026. Today, the editor on the damage caused by redistricting and how to address it, Stafford principal recognized, and the week's On the Brakes.
FROM THE EDITOR: Admitting Mistakes, Governing on Ideas
By Martin Davis
Redistricting is shaping up to be a blow for Virginia Democrats. There’s still time to reverse the damage by shedding the national obsession with Trump and embracing sound policy ideas.
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Stafford Principal Named to Inaugural Statewide Principals of Distinction Initiative
By Adele Uphaus
Michael Sidebotham has been principal of Grafton Village Elementary since 2007.
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ON THE BRAKES: April 27 - May 2, 2026
Collected from VDOT Reports
Read the list of closures and delays
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It does not seem wise for Virginia dems to unilaterally disregard the national actions of President Trump and Republicans who are catering to him.