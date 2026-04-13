By Adele Uphaus

Local Legal Aid Works attorneys say legislation is a win-win for landlords and tenants.

By Martin Davis

There’s a push to eliminate not just cell phones from schools, but screens all together. It’s a good idea. It won’t fix what’s wrong with public education.

By Martin Davis

A look at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Collected from VDOT Reports

Lane closures and road work across the greater Fredericksburg region.

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