Advance Monday Morning News
It's April 12, 2026. Today, Spanberger signs bills to slow evictions, the editor on students and screen, On the Brakes, and a preview of the Spotsylvania County School Board meeting.
Spanberger Signs Bill Requiring 14-Day Notice Before Beginning Eviction Proceedings
By Adele Uphaus
Local Legal Aid Works attorneys say legislation is a win-win for landlords and tenants.
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OPINION: How Much Screen Time Is Enough?
By Martin Davis
There’s a push to eliminate not just cell phones from schools, but screens all together. It’s a good idea. It won’t fix what’s wrong with public education.
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MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County School Board
By Martin Davis
A look at Monday night’s school board meeting.
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ON THE BRAKES: Road Closures for April 12 - 18
Collected from VDOT Reports
Lane closures and road work across the greater Fredericksburg region.
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