By Martin Davis

The gerrymandering wars unleashed are not about Democrats and Republicans -- it’s about the extent to which we’re all willing to go to subvert our opponents, then justify it.

By Martin Davis

The Board’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Meeting room.

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By Phil Huber

We’ve forgotten that the holiday’s origins had nothing to do with sentimentality—it was a rallying cry for women to seize political power and prevent the “mutual murder” of war.

By Angela Davis

May is a month to celebrate anime, and our reviewer leads readers to three of the best to binge watch.

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