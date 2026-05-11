Advance Monday Morning News
It's May 11, 2026. Today, the editor on the Supreme Court's recent decision, a preview of Monday night's Spotsy School Board meeting, Phil Huber Mother's Day's founder, and three things to stream.
FROM THE EDITOR: The Overlooked Reality Virginia’s Gerrymandering War Has Produced
By Martin Davis
The gerrymandering wars unleashed are not about Democrats and Republicans -- it’s about the extent to which we’re all willing to go to subvert our opponents, then justify it.
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Meeting Preview: Spotsylvania County School Board
By Martin Davis
The Board’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Meeting room.
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Opinion: Mother’s Day’s Forgotten Call to Action
By Phil Huber
We’ve forgotten that the holiday’s origins had nothing to do with sentimentality—it was a rallying cry for women to seize political power and prevent the “mutual murder” of war.
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Three Things to Stream: Ani-May
By Angela Davis
May is a month to celebrate anime, and our reviewer leads readers to three of the best to binge watch.
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