It's Saturday, December 14, 2024, and this morning's edition features a commentary by Eric Bonds, classic holiday movie reviews, and a look at the best stories of the week.
Data Centers, Environmental Inequality, and Fredericksburg’s Big Decision
By Eric Bonds
GUEST COMMENTATOR
While I am worried about the outsized climate impacts of data centers, I am even more concerned about the local environmental justice implications of this particular proposal.
Holiday Affair and One Magic Christmas
By Alan Herrmann
MOVIE CRITIC
If Christmas movies were fast food, there'd be a lot of Taco Bell-style burritos - easy to swallow, but unsatisfying. Bite into a more-substantive meal this week with two unorthodox holiday classics.
Best Stories of the Week
Local Government
Special Stafford Supervisors Meeting Cancelled Abruptly ...
Local Responses to the New JLARC Report on Data Centers
Education
Brooke Point High School Students Founded "Dragons Helping Dragons" to Give Back to Their Elementary School
Spotsylvania School Board to Consider Revised Regulation Governing the Selection and Review of Library and Instructional Materials
Stafford Schools Conducting Feasibility Study on Clift Farm Road Site for Drew Middle School Rebuild
Transportation
VDOT Experimenting with a Commuter Parking App
Arts, Culture, History
History Thursday: 101 Fauquier Street
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg to Present "Sounds of the Season" this Weekend
CLASSIC MOVIE REVIEW: It’s a Wonderful Life and The Bishop’s Wife
Consumer News
TO YOUR HEALTH: Natural is Neutral
Humor
Analysis and Commentary
It's Still a Seller's Market in the 540 ...
ANALYSIS: Well-meaning, Overly-Corrective Revisions
