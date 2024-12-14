By Eric Bonds

GUEST COMMENTATOR

While I am worried about the outsized climate impacts of data centers, I am even more concerned about the local environmental justice implications of this particular proposal.

Share

By Alan Herrmann

MOVIE CRITIC

If Christmas movies were fast food, there'd be a lot of Taco Bell-style burritos - easy to swallow, but unsatisfying. Bite into a more-substantive meal this week with two unorthodox holiday classics.

Best Stories of the Week

Local Government

Special Stafford Supervisors Meeting Cancelled Abruptly ...

Local Responses to the New JLARC Report on Data Centers

Education

Brooke Point High School Students Founded "Dragons Helping Dragons" to Give Back to Their Elementary School

Spotsylvania School Board to Consider Revised Regulation Governing the Selection and Review of Library and Instructional Materials

Stafford Schools Conducting Feasibility Study on Clift Farm Road Site for Drew Middle School Rebuild

Transportation

VDOT Experimenting with a Commuter Parking App

Arts, Culture, History

History Thursday: 101 Fauquier Street

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg to Present "Sounds of the Season" this Weekend

CLASSIC MOVIE REVIEW: It’s a Wonderful Life and The Bishop’s Wife

Consumer News

TO YOUR HEALTH: Natural is Neutral

Humor

The Art of Duct Tape

Analysis and Commentary

It's Still a Seller's Market in the 540 ...

ANALYSIS: Well-meaning, Overly-Corrective Revisions

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month