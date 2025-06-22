Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, June 22, 2025. Today, we all face a new reality, a review of a great summer beach read, Drew on etymologies, Clay on MWHC and Moss, and the week's obituaries.
Support the Advance Today with a One-Time or Recurring Donation
U.S. Bombs Iran; Local Political Responses, Local Concerns
By Martin Davis
It has only been a few hours since the U.S. bombed Iran and much remains unknown. As the debate ensues, remember our active-duty personnel and their families as they confront the days ahead.
Read the full story
Sunday Books & Culture - Fiction
By Penny A Parrish
"Murder Takes a Vacation" weaves mystery and heart into this charming book, featuring, a down-to-earth and logical heroine.
Read the full story
HUMOR: The Etymology Equalizer: Defender of Word Origins
By Drew Gallagher
Drew ponders - what does it take to "invent" a centuries' old war?
Read the full commentary
POLITICAL CARTOON - A Tale of Two Tragedies
By Clay Jones
Fredericksburg lost a key piece of its health safety net this week. Clay Jones brings his distinct eye to this tragedy.
Read the cartoon
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for June 14-June 20, 2025.
Read the Obituaries
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”