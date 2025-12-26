Advance Morning News
It's Friday, December 26, 2025. Today, The Advance begins its year-end look back at the stories that defined the year. We begin with nonprofits and development.
Editor’s Note: Beginning today, the Advance announces the ten biggest stories of the year, with the top story announced on January 1, 2026. The Advance is only publishing the morning edition today through January 1.
NO. 10: BEST OF 2025 - Nonprofits
By Martin Davis
It was a year of change across the nonprofit community in the Diamond Region this past year. One story encapsulated that change better than any other.
Read the full story
No. 9: BEST OF 2025 - Development
By Martin Davis
Data centers are the goose laying the golden egg. So profound is their impact they have their own category this year. Traditional development had its day, however, delivering housing and a mystery.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”