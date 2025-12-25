Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Independent Sector is the third leg of American society, and in 2025 that leg was shaken by forces that include a changing funding relationship between the government and nonprofits, increased pressure on civil society to serve a growing number of fiscally challenged people, and the changing ways that people think about and engage in personal giving.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, an organization of more than 200 partners that together feed 51,000 people last year, has been on the frontlines throughout the year of these changes. In February we wrote about a much-anticipated update allowing the food bank to make more fresh foods available. Excitement gave way to worry, however, as threats in March that the federal government would threaten SNAP benefits elevated concerns about how this would grow the population the food bank serves. The worries deepened in April with the government temporarily cut supplies of food the organization depends on. Those moves brought both Rep. Eugene Vindman and Sen. Tim Kaine to the food bank in June to better understand the problem. The tensions reached a boiling point in October when the government made good on its threat to greatly restrict SNAP before a court reversed the claw back in funding. The battle is far from over, however, and the Advance will be closely covering what happens.

The region’s leading nonprofit dedicated to protecting the Rappahannock was also affected by the changes in government funding. In March, FOR lost some $2 million in government funding. Fortunately, in December two companies involved in constructing data centers in our region awarded FOR $1 million, easing somewhat the loss of funds.

Any one of these aforementioned stories could have been the story of the year in the Diamond, but it was the sudden shuddering of the Rappahannock United Way in March that sent shockwaves through the nonprofit sector.

Our story that broke the news of the closing, and analysis of the forces that brought it about were the Advance’s Nonprofit Stories of the Year 2025.

By Adele Uphaus

Closure ends 85 years of service to the region.

By Martin Davis

While some were shocked by the announcement, others pointed to the changing ways in which people give as a possible reason for Wednesday’s sudden announcement.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”