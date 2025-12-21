Become a Sustaining Member

“Nancy was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known to all as ‘Nana.’

Nana never knew a stranger and loved talking with and getting to know everyone she met. Nancy worked at Quantico Dependent Schools (DoDEA) for over 35 years until her retirement in 1997.”

Terry Johnson Beverly

Stafford

“Since 1959 Terry was a cherished part of the Starfires, a dance drill team, where she poured her heart and creativity into the community. She also loved teaching dance exercise classes, inspiring others with her energy and spirit.

Terry also spent many meaningful years working as an aide at Gayle Middle School, where she touched countless young lives with her compassion and encouragement.

Terry was a gifted storyteller with a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor—always able to make others smile, even on the hardest days. Her stories, laughter, and wisdom will be treasured for generations.”

Mary Jane Bohlen

Rhode Island (formerly of Fredericksburg)

“In the 1960s, she became a medical photographer at Beth Israel Hospital, one of only two women in that field in the US. She eventually left to start a family and moved to Virginia in 1979. There, she found her greatest joy: teaching both adults and children. Mary Jane spent 30 years as an art instructor at Montfort Academy in Fredericksburg, followed by Holy Cross Academy, Saint Patrick School, and Virginia Commonwealth University. She led classes in her studio at LibertyTown Arts Workshop, and at her shops, Needle Artisans in Virginia and the Lilac Tree in Massachusetts. In 1990, at age 46, while still teaching, she returned to school to earn her bachelor’s degree from what is now Mary Washington University and later completed her master’s degree at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Mary Jane received countless awards and recognition for her work in teaching, art, and photography. She was awarded a Fulbright Memorial Teacher Fund scholarship to study in Japan, received a Silk Road Smithsonian Folklife Festival Fellowship, a George Washington Federation Foundation Fellowship, and was twice honored as Northern Virginia’s outstanding elementary art teacher. In 2008, Mary Jane and her husband retired to Rhode Island.”

Michael Eugene Browning

Spotsylvania

Aster Lee Burnett

Spotsylvania

“Aster had a really strong faith in God. She was a member of Spotswood Baptist Church where she held several positions within the Children’s Ministry for many years. She also enjoyed working with the VBS team.”

“Bob was a proud businessman. He established Signature Series Construction, Inc. and Signature Series Development, LLC. His reputation and success through the years was built through his character, honesty, integrity, and loyalty. His legacy will live on!

Bob enjoyed his social life. He always made a presence. His personality and demeanor were loved and enjoyed by all. His most enjoyable times were spent with family and friends. Bob cherished 46 wonderful years with the love of his life, his wife Gale. He was so proud of his daughters as they grew to be wonderful mothers. His grandchildren then became the lights of his life. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball and his grandchildren dance. Bob also enjoyed playing golf, 4-wheeling with his brothers, tailgating at Redskins games with friends, vacationing with family, friends, and business associates, and spending time in Florida. Every morning, Bob looked forward to going to work to continue to build his company to what it is today!”

Bonnie Lucille Godwin Farmer

Fredericksburg

“Bonnie lived an extraordinary life full of adventure, love, and laughter. She was the epitome of the steel magnolia blending traditional grace and charm with inner strength, resilience, and grit. There was never a problem too big for Bonnie to figure out. She made friends all around the world through her many travels as the wife of a Marine. Her kindness and compassion were as much a part of her as her beaming smile and unforgettable laugh.”

“Red was the first of four generations to attend Spotsylvania County Public Schools, he was a proud 1945 graduate of Spotsylvania High School, now known as the Marshall Center. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. His fondest memories of his service involved the relationships with his fellow soldiers and his lifelong talent of keeping up morale with jokes and tricks in the barracks.

Red was a carpenter by trade and worked locally for L.C. Mitchell with whom he had a lifelong friendship. His workmanship led him to work on many buildings in and around Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, and surrounding areas including his beloved Goshen Baptist Church. If a rafter, piece of trim, or stud was signed ‘Red,’ it was his work. From his work, he was accepted into the union where he worked on building the FBI Academy at Quantico. Red’s workmanship and integrity were noticed and the FBI hired him to manage their carpentry shop, but in short time, he was promoted to Facilities Manager where he worked until he retired in 1994.

In retirement, Red and Barbara loved to travel, take cruises, and attend their grandchildren’s performances and activities. He was forever an entertainer, with a joke, trick, or story for every occasion. He was perhaps the most well-known for just being himself: a true Spotsylvania native who never forgot a face or name, a deacon and pillar of Goshen Baptist Church, a neighbor, a volunteer for mission work with the Virginia Baptist Men, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.”

Tyra Dye Fisher

Stafford

“Tyra was born in Ohio and traveled the country as a proud Airforce wife and mother before settling in Virginia. She then spent almost 30 years building a lovely and vibrant community here. She spent twenty years working for Stafford County Utilities, where she met her fiancé Eddie and enjoyed going to work every day with coworkers she cared for deeply. Her greatest joys were taking care of those she loved, particularly getting to meet and spoil her granddaughter, Adeline. She also took great joy in the successes of her children and friends.”

Richard Charles Hartman

Fredericksburg

Roy David Haynes

Fredericksburg

Judith Jane Henson

Spotsylvania

“For many years, Judith shared her love of English literature with students at Gar-Field High School, retiring in 2010. She found joy and friendship in the local square-dancing community at Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club.”

“Barbara was a professional woman who worked in occupations where she made a significant difference in the lives of others. She worked for Mary Washington Hospital in administration before moving on to legal secretary for Stafford attorneys, and ultimately to be an assistant to Judge Jamison. She would tell you her favorite work was when she was appointed as a Guardian ad Litem for children through the court system. She always loved when she was able to give her talents and skills to help others.”

“Words to explain a strong woman is hard to do but here we go...Barbara was an amazing woman, sister, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, friend, and human. She raised 5 boys who become strong men. She wore her crown proudly and every generation represents the woman she was. She built a legacy that is beautiful and unforgettable. She loves music and dancing and just remembering her good days. She loved her family more than anything and was proud of each and every person. She loved pickles and Cheetos. Her laughter brought smiles to many faces. She was everyone’s momma. She loved the casino and family BBQ’s.”

Forest Blake Ratliff

Fredericksburg

“He grew up in the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where he developed a love for sports and family values that would shape his life.

A gifted athlete, Forest excelled in basketball and baseball, earning recognition as one of Kentucky’s top basketball players in the early 1950s. After graduating from Martin High School in 1953, he later played minor league baseball. …

Forest was known for his strength, resilience, and unwavering love for his family.”

Nathaniel Scott Schofield

Fredericksburg

“He lived life his way. He loved hunting and fishing, riding dirtbikes and motorcycles, working on cars, and being outdoors. If it had an engine or a challenge, he was all in. Nathaniel valued loyalty, brotherhood, and time spent with the people who mattered most.

Nathaniel will be remembered as a strong man with a big heart, a rough edge, and a loyal soul. Though his time here was far too short, his impact was real, and his memory will live on through his children and the many lives he touched.”

Laurie Sullivan Settle

Fredericksburg

“Laurie was born in Fredericksburg and was raised in Stafford and King George counties. She graduated from King George High School, received her Bachelor of Arts from Mary Washington College, her Masters in Church Music from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and her Masters in Education from Virginia Commonwealth University.

She served as Minister of Music for a church in Kentucky and also one here in Virginia before she felt called to teach full-time, where she hoped she could touch many lives. She taught at Quantico Middle High School for 30 ½ years as a band director, also teaching Chorus after school. She loved her job and loved her children. …

She loved to cook, to garden, to can jellies and her family’s recipe of green tomato relish. She loved taking pictures and spending all the time she could with her beloved Tommy, family, and friends.”

Shirley Ann Turpen

Fredericksburg

