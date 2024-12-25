Advance Morning News
It's Wednesday, December 25, 2024. Today features our annual Christmas Day column. Also, a holiday greeting from the entire FXBG Advance staff.
'I Just Pray for a Place to Stay'
By Martin Davis
Christmas Day is for children; the season of Advent is for us all, be we religious or not. In the year to come, the lessons of Advent -- principally, waiting -- will be more important than we may know
Happy Holidays from FXBG Advance
Everyone at FXBG Advance wishes you and your loved ones a joyous and fulfilling holiday season. Thank you for your support, without which we could not deliver the distinctive, hard-hitting journalism we strive to deliver every day.
Publisher
Leigh Anne Van Doren
Editor-in-Chief
Martin Davis
Managing Editor & Correspondent
Adele Uphaus
Books & Culture Editor
Vanessa Sekinger
Executive Producer, New Dominion Podcast
Cori Blanche
Correspondents
Justin Marlowe
Hank Silverberg
Columnists
Jay Brock
Joseph Ferguson, M.D.
Drew Gallagher
Bruce Saller
Book Reviewers
David Arndt
Drew Gallagher
Penny A Parrish
Ashley Riggleson
Nathan Sekinger
Board of Trustees
Leigh Anne Van Doren (Chair)
Cori Blanche
Shaun Kenney
Megan Samples
John Van Hoy
Craig Vasey
