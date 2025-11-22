Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, November 22, 2025. Today, a change in what qualifies as a "professional" degree could have profound impacts on local colleges and universities, and the Week's Best.
Grad School Reclassification Shakes Students, Higher-ed Locally and Nationally
By Martin Davis
Reclassification affects federal dollars for students seeking certain degrees, including nursing, architecture, and social work. Is it an attack on programs or high tuition?
Best of the Week
Most Read
King George School Board Approves Policy Change Affecting Non-Curricular Student Groups at the Middle School
Culture and Society
Needy Served When Organizations Think with ‘Communal Mindset’
Education
Spotsylvania Preschool Classrooms Placed on State Honor Roll for Excellence in Early Childhood Education
Breaking News: Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ Issues Statement Regarding the Miguel Velasquez Velasco Case
Government
Meals Tax Collection in Fredericksburg Unaffected by Shutdown
Opinion
Politics
DIGITAL INSIGHTS: Meet Virginia’s Energy Governor, Abigail Spanberger
FROM THE EDITOR: Local Dems Learned Critical Lessons in Losses
Spanberger and Youngkin at odds over hiring a new UVA president
Transportation
