Black History Month Quote

Today, and every day during the month of February, the Advance will feature a quote by a prominent Black thinker in honor of Black History Month.

“My soul has grown deep like the rivers.”

- Langston Hughes, The Negro Speaks of Rivers, 1920

By Martin Davis

A maxim that has been expressed both in the pages of the Advance as well as on the New Dominion Podcast is that local politics have far more influence on your daily lives than the politics at the national level. The events since the inauguration of Donald Trump, however, are threatening to upend this idea. Specifically, the flurry of Executive Orders Trump has released. Just 14 days into his Administration, the president has issued 49 Executive Orders.

Share

By Cori Blanch

Theatre critic Dennis Wemm joins NDP to talk about Fredericksburg's vibrant theatre scene.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”