Black History Month Quote

If Black History Month is not

viable then wind does not

carry the seeds and drop them

on fertile ground

rain does not

dampen the land

and encourage the seeds

to root

sun does not

warm the earth

and kiss the seedlings

and tell them plain:

You’re As Good As Anybody Else

You’ve Got A Place Here, Too

- Nikki Giovanni, Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea, 2002

By FXBG Advance

Executive Orders have been a quiver in the president’s arsenal since George Washington. President Donald Trump has raced out of the gates with a record number of Executive Orders during his first days in office — 42 in his first 10 days, according to the Economist. Beginning today, “EOs and the 540” will serve as a clearing house on the presidential EOs that most directly affect organizations and citizens in our area. We encourage you to bookmark this page and check it regularly.

Our first stories in this series follow.

By Adele Uphaus

The Fredericksburg Area Museum’s ability to host Juneteenth celebrations in historic market square and recoup funding spent on developing the upcoming exhibit “Living Legacies: African American History in the Fredericksburg Area” is in limbo as a result of recent presidential actions targeting diversity initiatives.

By Martin Davis

Despite a flurry of Executive Orders ordering the swift deportation of people living in the United States without legal permission, local organizations are still trying to understand what the changes mean and how they might play out.

