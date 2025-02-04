Advance Morning News
It's Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Today, the Advance releases our new project, EOs in the 540. Explore the project's landing page, and read our first two stories in the series.
Black History Month Quote
If Black History Month is not
viable then wind does not
carry the seeds and drop them
on fertile ground
rain does not
dampen the land
and encourage the seeds
to root
sun does not
warm the earth
and kiss the seedlings
and tell them plain:
You’re As Good As Anybody Else
You’ve Got A Place Here, Too
- Nikki Giovanni, Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea, 2002
EOs and the 540: How President Trump's Executive Orders Affect the Greater Fredericksburg Region
By FXBG Advance
Executive Orders have been a quiver in the president’s arsenal since George Washington. President Donald Trump has raced out of the gates with a record number of Executive Orders during his first days in office — 42 in his first 10 days, according to the Economist. Beginning today, “EOs and the 540” will serve as a clearing house on the presidential EOs that most directly affect organizations and citizens in our area. We encourage you to bookmark this page and check it regularly.
Our first stories in this series follow.
Read the full story
EOs and the 540 - DEI: Fredericksburg Area Museum Fears Effects of Potential Grant Funding Freeze
By Adele Uphaus
The Fredericksburg Area Museum’s ability to host Juneteenth celebrations in historic market square and recoup funding spent on developing the upcoming exhibit “Living Legacies: African American History in the Fredericksburg Area” is in limbo as a result of recent presidential actions targeting diversity initiatives.
Read the full story
EOs in the 540 - Immigration: 'Just in Case' Scenarios Dominate Focus of Local Groups.
By Martin Davis
Despite a flurry of Executive Orders ordering the swift deportation of people living in the United States without legal permission, local organizations are still trying to understand what the changes mean and how they might play out.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”