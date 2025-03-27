Advance Morning News
It's Thursday, March 27. Today, Dancing Classrooms RVA brings its program to Caroline County with positive results, and seeking a historic designation for Fredericksburg's College Terrace.
“You Can’t Step on Your Own:” Dancing Classrooms Fosters Connection and Teamwork for Caroline County Students
By Adele Uphaus
“It’s not just about dancing—that is the catalyst, but it’s really about getting students to know how to interact with each other and do things they’ve never done before—and in the long run, for it to be fun.”
HFFI, Inc. Seeks Historic District Status for College Terrace Neighborhood
By Adele Uphaus
HFFI’s preservationist Danae Peckler and neighborhood resident and architectural historian Helen Ross presented a preliminary information form at the quarterly meeting of the State Board of Historic Resources in Richmond last week, which the board approved.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”