It's Saturday, August 30, 2025. Today, why do candidates seek partisan endorsements, take in a play, Juan Navarro's Candidate Questionnaire, and the Best of the Week
OPINION: Why Are Candidates Seeking Partisan Support?
By Cathie Fisher Braman
The League of Women Voters to hold two Candidate Nights.
Candidate Questionnaire
Juan Navarro is running for Commissioner of the Revenue.
Best of the Week
Most Read
Section of Courthouse Road Due for Major Overhaul
Commentary
Virginia Is for Literacy: What the Governor’s Race Is Ignoring
Health Costs Are about to Rise Sharply ...
It's Getting Darker in America
Education
"We Discovered it's Not Getting Better:" City Schools Trying to Get a Handle on Transportation Situation
Caroline County Public Schools Launches Hall of Fame
Health
Mary Washington Health Care Head Talks Medical School, Challenges
Politics
Despair, Hope, and Jenga at Sen. Warner's Roundtable
Fredericksburg Planning Commission to Consider Medical Arts Building Adapative Reuse Project
Public Life
Memorial Garden Gives Those Who Have Lost a Child a Place to Remember, Grieve, Bond
Does Your Cat Want to be on the 2nd Annual FXBG Advance Canal Quarter Cat Tour?
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
