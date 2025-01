Edited by Vanessa Sekinger

This week’s reviews include Louis Bayard’s imaginative retelling of Oscar Wildes’s story in “The Wildes” and Elphaba’s origin story in Gregory Maguire’s “Elphie.”

By Drew Gallager

If you're looking for a pie and don't mind a little hike (and a 12-hour-or-so plane ride), Drew has a suggestion. Chances are, you won't face an eruption. But, bring TP just in case. Confused? Read on.

By Clay Jones

News-wise, things were a bit slow in our region this week. So Clay Jones went back in time to November, where he picked up on a disturbing report that we wrote about in November. Two hospitals in our region — Spotsylvania Regional and Mary Washington — were bringing up the rear in Leapfrog Group’s hospital safety grades. “Leapfrog rated 71 Virginia hospitals this fall,” we reported, “and Stafford Hospital joins 41 others receiving A ratings. Fifteen hospitals earned Cs, and 14 earned Bs.” Guess who got the C’s. Clay noticed, and brought his distinct editorial edge to the issue.

A government scorecard could go a long way toward improving local leadership.

Local obituaries for January 11-17

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

