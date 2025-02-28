BLACK HISTORY MONTH QUOTE

“The South believed an educated Negro to be a dangerous Negro. And the South was not wholly wrong; for education among all kinds of men always has had, and always will have, an element of danger and revolution, of dissatisfaction and discontent. Nevertheless, men strive to know.”

— W.E.B DuBois, The Souls of Black Folks

FROM THE EDITOR: The Hand You're Dealt Is Not Paralyzing

By Martin Davis

There are moments when we do well as a community to reflect together. This morning, we offer such a reflection upon the news that one of America’s great “public intellectuals,” Martin E. Marty, has passed away. A professor who spent his entire academic career at the University of Chicago, the story nonetheless has a decidedly local angle — this paper’s editor was a student of Mr. Marty’s, and was transformed by his all-too-short time with this uniquely American leader. Mr. Marty’s life in learning in many ways laid the intellectual cornerstone for what was to become this paper, though neither Mr. Marty, nor his young graduate student, could have known it at the time. But then, that’s the value of education, and playing the hand one is dealt without being paralyzed by the cards one holds.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”