It's Saturday, October 11, 2025. Today, the Cat Tour is downtown at Old Mill Park, a plea to save the Hylton Tract, and the week's best.
OPINION: The Hylton Tract and the November Election
By Jay Brock
Let’s save the last piece of undeveloped land in the city.
The Best of the Week
Best Read
Campaigns and Debates
ANALYSIS: House 65 Debate Pits Ideas against Good Intentions
Education
Lafayette Elementary Gets a Visit from GEICO Cares and Shoes That Fit
King George High School to Host Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship Program
City School Board Will Discuss Expectations and Protocols in December Meeting
ICE Detentions
Lawsuit Filed by ACLU of VA Argues that Caroline Detention Facility is Unlawfully Holding Immigrants
Military
Opinion
Political Cartoon
Local Obituaries
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”