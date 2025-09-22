Advance Morning News
It's Monday, September 22, 2025. Today, candidates for City Council, and the four applicants seeking the temporary school board seat, and Spotsylvania School Board meeting preview.
Four Applicants Seek Temporary Fredericksburg School Board Seat
By Adele Uphaus
The Fredericksburg School Board will discuss applications and take public comment at a special meeting on Monday evening.
SPECIAL ELECTION SECTION -Fredericksburg City Council Candidates Respond to Local Organizations
Three local organizations queried candidates for City Council. As a public service, the Advance is publishing the candidates' responses to these questions over the next three days. Monday - Neighborhoods Coalition. Tuesday - Sierra Club. Wednesday - Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.
Spotsylvania School Board Meeting Preview
By Martin Davis
The Spotsylvania County School Board will hold a work session Monday evening beginning at 5:30 pm. There are two consent agenda items, four presentations, and three action items.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”