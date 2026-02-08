Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, February 8, 2026. A Walk for Peace photo essay, Drew talks Super Bowl, Clay offers an ode to WaPo, Dennis Wemm on transcending a happy marriage, and the week's obits.
PHOTO ESSAY: The Walk of Peace in Fredericksburg
By Cori Blanch
Local photographer Cori Blanch was on hand Friday to record the Buddhist monks as their journey to Washington, D.C., from Ft. Worth, Texas, took them through Fredericksburg.
See the Photo Essay
HUMOR: Fumbles
By Drew Gallagher
It’s the biggest game in the world, so of course the tantrum-child in the White House has to get involved. Enter the never-corrupt FIFA organization, a little over-under, and it’s game on.
Read the full story
POLITICAL CARTOON: RIP WaPo
By Clay Jones
As difficult the path journalism has been on for the past two decades, Thursday’s news hit anyone who has ever worked in a newsroom particularly hard.
Read the full story
THEATRE REVIEW: How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
By Dennis Wemm
Two perfect marriages - could the two couples want anything else?
Read the full story
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for January 31-February 6, 2026.
Read the full story
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
