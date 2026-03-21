Advance Saturday Morning News
It's March 21, 2026. Today, three space-oriented movies to stream this weekend, an obituary, and the Best of the Week.
Three Things to Stream: Astronaut Expeditions
By Angela Davis
If space is your thing, these three out-of-this-world films are available to stream this weekend.
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Obituary
The Best of the Week
Most Read
Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Appealing City Building Official's "Notice of Unsafe Structure" Issued to 204 Lewis Street
Education
Colonial Forge Students Win State Title at One-Act Theater Competition
Unauthorized Individual Rode School Bus to James Monroe High School
Unauthorized Individuals Transported to Fredericksburg City Schools Twice in Past Year
Nonprofits
Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc., Announces 2026 Preservation Awards
Opinion
DONNIE JOHNSTON: On War with Iran
POLITICAL CARTOON - Drug Tests for Everyone!
Sports
'With the Season on the Line ... One Extra Play'
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”