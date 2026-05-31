By Penny A Parrish

Stephen King recommends a thriller? Yeah, read it.

By Drew Gallagher

Who’s going to win the World Cup? No one who’s watching. But the players care, so Drew weighs in with the country most likely to walk away with the FIFA Peace ... uh ... World Cup trophy.

By Angela Davis

When summer thunderstorms burst pool plans, here are some great flicks to stream while waiting for the lifeguards to give the all-clear.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”