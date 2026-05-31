Advance Sunday Morning News
It's May 31, 2026. Today, Drew on soccer (again), a thriller plugged by Stephen King, and three movies to stream when summer storms spoil poolside fun.
Sunday Books and Culture - Fiction
By Penny A Parrish
Stephen King recommends a thriller? Yeah, read it.
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HUMOR: The Bets are On
By Drew Gallagher
Who’s going to win the World Cup? No one who’s watching. But the players care, so Drew weighs in with the country most likely to walk away with the FIFA Peace ... uh ... World Cup trophy.
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Three Things To Stream: Summer Fun
By Angela Davis
When summer thunderstorms burst pool plans, here are some great flicks to stream while waiting for the lifeguards to give the all-clear.
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