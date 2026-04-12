By Drew Gallagher

Thanks to Drew, Fredericksburg has a championship title to go along with UMW’s Basketball Championship. The question - will the city hang a flag celebrating the award, in “Garden and Gun” magazine?

By Penny A Parrish

The past and the present collide in modern Paris where a murder committed in 1945 challenges a daughter and the mother she thought she knew.

By Adele Uphaus

Local obituaries for April 4-10, 2026.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”