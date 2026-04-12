Advance Sunday Morning News
It's April 12, 2026. Today, Drew celebrates bringing the trophy home, a murder mystery where the past and present collide, and the week's obituaries.
HUMOR: Sweet Caroline - Best Main Street in the History of the World
By Drew Gallagher
Thanks to Drew, Fredericksburg has a championship title to go along with UMW’s Basketball Championship. The question - will the city hang a flag celebrating the award, in “Garden and Gun” magazine?
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BOOKS - Fiction
By Penny A Parrish
The past and the present collide in modern Paris where a murder committed in 1945 challenges a daughter and the mother she thought she knew.
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Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for April 4-10, 2026.
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This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”