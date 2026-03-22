By Martin Davis

The University of Mary Washington Men’s Basketball Team will play for a National Championship against Emory University in two weeks, after Kaden Bates hit what proved the game-winner against Trinity on Saturday night.

By Clay Jones

A 32-year-old masked man gets on a school bus and gets a free ride to school. The SECOND such incident in a year. How does that happen? Clay has an idea.

By Penny A Parrish

Penny A Parrish reviews Lynn Cullen’s “When We Were Brilliant” a moving historical novel about the friendship between Marilyn Monroe and photojournalist Eve Arnold.

By Drew Gallagher

It’s spring, and Drew is just getting around to writing the family Christmas letter. Somehow through the trombones and handbells and Sven and yoga classes, the family’s still together.

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By Adele Uphaus

Local obituaries for March 14-20, 2026.

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