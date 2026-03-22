Advance Sunday Morning News
It's March 22, 2026. Today, UMW to play for title, an intimate look at the life of Marilyn Monroe, Drew writes a Christmas letter, Clay on transporting people to school, and the week's obituaries.
SPORTS NEWS: And Then There Were Two
By Martin Davis
The University of Mary Washington Men’s Basketball Team will play for a National Championship against Emory University in two weeks, after Kaden Bates hit what proved the game-winner against Trinity on Saturday night.
Read the full story.
POLITICAL CARTOON: Jump on the Bus!
By Clay Jones
A 32-year-old masked man gets on a school bus and gets a free ride to school. The SECOND such incident in a year. How does that happen? Clay has an idea.
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SUNDAY BOOKS & CULTURE: Nonfiction
By Penny A Parrish
Penny A Parrish reviews Lynn Cullen’s “When We Were Brilliant” a moving historical novel about the friendship between Marilyn Monroe and photojournalist Eve Arnold.
Read the full review
HUMOR: Trombones, and How Drew Got Booted from His Kid's Middle School
By Drew Gallagher
It’s spring, and Drew is just getting around to writing the family Christmas letter. Somehow through the trombones and handbells and Sven and yoga classes, the family’s still together.
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Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for March 14-20, 2026.
Read the Obits
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