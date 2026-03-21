The Advance is now publishing obituaries submitted by families who wish to provide a longer, personal tribute. For details, see our About page, or contact the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com).

Marianne Bochicchio

Fredericksburg

“She was a woman of grace and glamour, effortlessly radiant and truly beautiful inside and out. Her strength was like a diamond—unyielding, resilient, and brilliant—guiding her through life’s challenges with quiet courage and dignity.

Her greatest joy came from her family. As a loving mother and adoring grandmother, she lived each day through the lives of her children and grandchildren, celebrating their milestones as if they were her own. She found happiness in watching them grow, supporting their dreams, and surrounding them with unwavering love.”

“Ron was a deeply loved man whose kindness, faith, and optimism touched everyone he met. His devotion to Jesus, his family, and the simple joys of life such as gardening, motorcycles, and bike riding, were central to who he was. His steady positive attitude and warm presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.”

Frederick Emond

Fredericksburg

Jill Anne Fetterolf

Fredericksburg

“She loved being a wife and mother and was actively involved in every aspect of each of their lives. Creating a beautiful home, cooking fabulous meals, entertaining, gardening, relaxing on the beach, and exploring with her husband, were just a few of her favorite pass times she loved. She looked forward to the family's annual vacation to St. John USVI and weekly trips in the summertime to the beach house, where incredible memories were made.”

“A dedicated homemaker, Alberta poured her energy into raising their two children and cultivating a home filled with comfort and encouragement. She was a proud and loving grandmother to four grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense joy and pride.

Alberta was a faithful member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. Her presence in the congregation was steady and heartfelt, and she cherished the community she found there.”

“Carol cherished being a mother and took great pride in her family. She also devoted time to her faith, serving as a Sunday school teacher at the Dutch Reformed Church of Highland Park, where she was a longtime member.”

Clifford Clark Mummau

Spotsylvania

“Clifford was a professional long-distance truck driver for over 22 years and traveled all 48 of the lower states and parts of Canada. He took pride in the fact that he was an accident-free driver for those 22 years. Though trucking was his profession, his true love was farming and spending time on his Sweet Virginia Farm in Amherst County. He spent the last 6 years making hay on his farm and surrounding farms to sell to those with livestock. On rainy days or winter days, he provided ride services via Uber and Lyft. He also worked for Roger Miller Auctions on an as needed basis over the years.”

Steve Andrew Myers

Fredericksburg

Inez Deal Perry

Spotsylvania

“Inez Perry was a legacy in her church and local community. She was known as the ‘candy lady’ on Sunday’s and loved cooking her famous recipes for fellowship and family.

While she touched the lives of many, her greatest joy was always her small but deeply devoted family. Their bond was strong, and the love they shared was the center of her world.”

“Born May 13, 1944, Patricia lived a generous life of service and love, serving as a physician in the medical community and as a faithful choir member at Christ Lutheran Church.

Singing, gardening, sewing, and playing the piano were just some of her loves, and she brought joy, beauty, humor, and care into every area of her life. She will be missed beyond measure.”

“Al found joy in the simple things in life. He was a member of Hollywood church. He loved spending time fishing, playing pool, and gathering with friends. One of his favorite places to visit was Shady Lane, where he enjoyed going for crabs and sharing good times with those around him.

Al will be remembered for his quiet strength, his love of family, and the many memories he created with those who knew him. His presence will be deeply missed but forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Deanna Uperti

Fredericksburg

“Harry was employed at Marine Corps Base Quantico for 34 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Wegman’s and Carter Machinery.

Harry enjoyed golfing prior to his illness, and he had a passion for Mustangs. He enjoyed vacationing at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”

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