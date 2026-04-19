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As debates about AI, and the backbone that powers it, grow more intense, Ethan Mollick brings a much-needed balance that should help us all step more reasonably into the future.

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Pressers can be tough on those facing the questions. Especially when the media in attendance is unrelenting in its questioning -- as Drew and Virginia’s #1 Humorist’s Favorite Child found out.

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Local obituaries for April 11-17, 2026.

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