Advance Sunday Morning News
It's April 19, 2026. Today, Drew holds a press conference, two intellectually challenging book reviews, and the week's obituaries.
BOOK REVIEW: Bringing Reason to the AI Debate
By Martin Davis
As debates about AI, and the backbone that powers it, grow more intense, Ethan Mollick brings a much-needed balance that should help us all step more reasonably into the future.
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HUMOR: Cave Dwellers
By Drew Gallagher
Pressers can be tough on those facing the questions. Especially when the media in attendance is unrelenting in its questioning -- as Drew and Virginia’s #1 Humorist’s Favorite Child found out.
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BOOK REVIEW: Of Birds and Snails
By Drew Gallagher
Drew Gallagher reviews local author Hilary Flower’s fascinating in-depth research of an endangered bird of prey in “The Kite and the Snail”.
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Obituaries
Local obituaries for April 11-17, 2026.
Read the obituaries
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