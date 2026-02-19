Advance Thursday Morning News
It's February 19, 2026. Today, digital insights explores how AI is altering institutions, History Thursday looks into 803 Caroline Street, and sewage spill leads to alert.
Virginia Department of Health Issues Advisory for the Potomac River After Massive D.C. Sewage Spill
By InsideNova
Affected area spans 72 miles from Fairfax through King George.
Read the full article
History Thursday: 803 Caroline Street
By Adele Uphaus
From grocery store to bakery to laundromat to specialty toy store.
Read the full article
DIGITAL INSIGHTS: AI is Fundamentally Changing Institutions ...
By Martin Davis
... it’s also fundamentally going to force us to alter the way we interact with those institutions.
Read the full article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”