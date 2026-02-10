By Martin Davis

Since the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality report in January on drought conditions in January, conditions have worsened in the state, despite recent snowfalls.

By Sophie Hubbard

“We all know that we’re here for a reason. We all have a role on the team, and Coach Kahn brings that out of us. He wants the best for us and our job is to push each other.”

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”