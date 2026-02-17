By Adele Uphaus

The annual robotics and engineering competition, hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, is a pipeline to STEM careers for area students.

By Martin Davis

The Board meets Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. Features include a reassessment presentation, budget presentation, and two public hearings.

King George Board of Supervisors February 17 Meeting Preview

By Adele Uphaus

Meeting includes consideration of a rezoning application and special use exception for the King George Technology Center.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”