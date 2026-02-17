Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's February 17, 2026. Today, previews of the board of supervisors meeting this evening in King George and Stafford counties, and the Innovation Challenge at Dahlgreen.
The Future of STEM is at the Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren
By Adele Uphaus
The annual robotics and engineering competition, hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, is a pipeline to STEM careers for area students.
MEETING PREVIEW: Stafford Board of Supervisors
By Martin Davis
The Board meets Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. Features include a reassessment presentation, budget presentation, and two public hearings.
King George Board of Supervisors February 17 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
Meeting includes consideration of a rezoning application and special use exception for the King George Technology Center.
