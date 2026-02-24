Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's February 24. Today, a mixed-use development with a "data center option" will go before the Stafford Planning Commission, and previews of tonight's Stafford and Spotsylvania BOS meetings.
Stafford Planning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Development with “Data Center Option”
By Adele Uphaus
The “Market at Austin Ridge” would include retail in one portion and either a hotel or data center, or more retail in a second portion.
Stafford Board of Supervisors Work Session Preview
By Martin Davis
Stafford will hold a work session for the budget Tuesday evening in the Board meeting chambers.
MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors
By Martin Davis
The Board has a full agenda, including approval of a housing developing, adjustments to data center zoning guidelines, and a presentation by Dominion Energy.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”