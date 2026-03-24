Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's March 23, 2026. Today, VDOT has questions/concerns about Buc-ee's traffic study, the first in a pro-and-con take on the war in Iran, and a preview of tonight's Spotsylvania County BOS meeting.
VDOT Still Has Concerns and Questions about Traffic Impact of Buc-ee's
By Adele Uphaus
Buc-ee’s and its engineering firm left a number of concerns unaddressed in the latest submission.
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OPINION: Is America on the Right Track in Iran?
By Jay Brock
A look at how America got to where we are in Iran, and what we might expect ahead. (The first of two op-eds in a pro-and-con on the topic. The opposing piece will run this afternoon.)
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MEETING PREVIEW: The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors Will Hold a Meeting That Includes a Work Session with the School Board
By Martin Davis
The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.
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