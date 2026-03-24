“Getting gas at a Buc-ee’s” in St. Augustine, Florida, by Joe Shlabotnik is licensed under CC-BY-NC-SA 2.0.

By Adele Uphaus

Buc-ee’s and its engineering firm left a number of concerns unaddressed in the latest submission.

By Jay Brock

A look at how America got to where we are in Iran, and what we might expect ahead. (The first of two op-eds in a pro-and-con on the topic. The opposing piece will run this afternoon.)

By Martin Davis

The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”