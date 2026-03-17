Mention “Silver” in Fredericksburg, and minds rightly turn to development. But there’s more to the Silver family than all it has done to help our region grow.

Deborah Silver has forged a distinctive sound by fusing the music of Count Basie with the power of classic Rock-n-Roll for a Grammy-quality sound.

By Adele Uphaus

An overview of items on the agenda for Tuesday evening’s meeting.

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