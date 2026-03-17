Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's March 17, 2026. Today, Deborah Silver joins the New Dominion Podcast to discuss her grammy-nominated album, and a preview of the Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting.
NEW DOMINION PODCAST: Grammy-nominated Singer Deborah Silver
Mention “Silver” in Fredericksburg, and minds rightly turn to development. But there’s more to the Silver family than all it has done to help our region grow.
Deborah Silver has forged a distinctive sound by fusing the music of Count Basie with the power of classic Rock-n-Roll for a Grammy-quality sound.
Listen to the full interview
Stafford Board of Supervisors March 17 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
An overview of items on the agenda for Tuesday evening’s meeting.
Read the Full Article
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