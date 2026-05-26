Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's May 25, 2026. Today, a preview of the Spotsy BOS meeting, a new column by Mary Washington Healthcare, and Richard Cizik on war and peace.
MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors
By Martin Davis
The Board meets this evening beginning at 5 p.m.
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COLUMN: Supporting Mothers, Strengthening Communities
How Maternal Mental Health and Community Care Go Hand in Hand
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OPINION: Wars Are Never Holy
By Rev. Richard Cizik
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