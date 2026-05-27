Advance Wednesday News
It's Wednesday, May 27. Today, keeping kids fed over the summer, a Walker-Grant 8th grader is statewide winner of the Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest, and Donnie Johnston on his garden.
Keeping Kids Fed Over the Summer
By Adele Uphaus
Summer Meals and Virginia SUN Bucks can help fill the gap that opens when school ends.
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Fredericksburg Eighth Grader is Statewide Winner of International Lions Club Peace Poster Contest
By Adele Uphaus
The contest, in its 39th year, asks young artists to express through art what peace means to them.
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DONNIE JOHNSTON: What’s Growing in the Garden
By Donnie Johnston
Plus some miscellaneous notes.
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