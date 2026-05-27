By Adele Uphaus

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Summer Meals and Virginia SUN Bucks can help fill the gap that opens when school ends.

By Adele Uphaus

The contest, in its 39th year, asks young artists to express through art what peace means to them.

Share

By Donnie Johnston

Plus some miscellaneous notes.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”