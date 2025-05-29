By Dennis Wemm

THEATRE CRITIC

As much as we may fear and protect ourselves from the violence of the world around us, the Fredericksburg area has been relatively free from violence. Disputes in these parts tend to be settled with words and good planning. This, in part, is the result of the work of dedicated professionals who work with young people to provide them outlets for extreme reactions to conflicts both internal and interpersonal. I’m looking at and applauding you: first responders, emergency personnel, and (every day and in every way) teachers.

Those people are true servants of the public whose daily difficulties and sacrifices are made even more traumatizing when things go wrong. Especially concerning violence and the threat of violence, especially concerning young people.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts recognized their daily sacrifices with a special offer, which appeared on social media on April 10. They offered to open their doors to all teachers and emergency personnel to connect with Jesus Christ Superstar, a classic rock opera portraying the ultimate tale of sacrifice.

Since the first in 1971 Broadway production of the concept album by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (released 1970) performances of Superstar have never seen a dark weekend. It’s always being presented somewhere in the world. The timing for the Riverside production of the stage show coincides with the lead-up to the Easter season.

The message appeared on Facebook in this way:

“This week, our community was shaken by an unthinkable act of violence. Our hearts are heavy for all those affected by the tragic shooting, and we are holding every student, teacher, first responder, and family member close in our thoughts.

At Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, we believe in the power of storytelling to heal, to unite, and to uplift. As a nonprofit dedicated to serving our community through the arts, we feel it is our responsibility—and our privilege—to offer moments of solace and strength when they are needed most.

In that spirit, we are opening our doors to Jesus Christ Superstar free of charge to all teachers and emergency personnel tomorrow, Friday, April 11 at 7:30pm. This rock opera is the ultimate story of sacrifice, and we hope you can join us. Whether you need a space to reflect, reconnect, or simply breathe, we welcome you with open arms.

This is a small gesture, but one filled with deep gratitude and compassion. You are the heroes who carry us through the darkest days and encourage our children daily, and we hope this performance can offer even a flicker of light in return.”

And they came.

While it’s impossible to say how many don’t pay for tickets for a play, CEO and Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A’Hearn notes that as many as 120 additional audience members showed up for the April 11 performance. Of them, at least 70 were members of the honored professions. Each ticket offered was worth $65.00 for regular adult admissions.

A’Hearn states that Director of Marketing & Group Sales Allison Mayberry broached the idea on the day the offer was made, and from then it was an all-out effort to bring in as many as possible to the play. The overnight turnaround from decision to fruition was not certain.

But they came.

The guests were honored in remarks by A’Hearn, Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry P. Devine and Delegate Joshua G. Cole.

Live theatre had its beginnings in Greek tragedy, where iconic stories from the past were celebrated in scenes, song, and dance. Jesus Christ Superstar is a tragedy for our culture, celebrating the selfless sacrifice of Jesus for the good of all.

Jesus Christ Superstar concluded its run on April 27.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”