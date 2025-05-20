Area Nonprofits Receive "Power of Change" Grants from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
Local organizations are among 38 across 22 counties to receive funding from REC members.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
When Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members round up their monthly bills, those extra cents go to the Power of Change program, which this spring awarded $118,378.08 in grants to 38 nonprofits across 22 counties.
The following Fredericksburg-area nonprofits received a portion of the funding, according to a press release from REC:
Stafford-based Greater Rappahannock VA Chapter of The Links, Incorporated received $1,000 for blood pressure cuffs for the Black Family Wellness Expo and Maternal Health Initiatives workshops.
STEP VA in Fredericksburg Sensory Theatre Endless Possibilities Inc (Fredericksburg) received $1,000 for Drum Camp 2025 for people with disabilities.
Provisions Thrift Store Ministry in Spotsylvania received $1,150 for containers and supplies for the Mobile Blessing Closet.
Rappahannock CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in Fredericksburg received $1,800 for supplies for the CASA volunteer training program that advocates for abused and neglected children.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Fredericksburg received $2,000 for a storage safety and capacity enhancements for their nonprofit thrift store.
The Brisben Center in Fredericksburg received $2,237 for equipment for the homeless shelter kitchen and family dorms.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Spotsylvania received $2,500 for the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library affiliate.
Spreading Smiles at Ristorante Renato in downtown Fredericksburg received $5,000 for weekend meal bags for children facing food insecurity.
St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Caroline received $6,000 for the Living Our Mission Food Pantry to replace a refrigerator and freezer.
“These grants empower local organizations to continue their vital work, uplifting communities throughout the region,” said Casey Hollins, managing director of communications and public relations for REC.
The average monthly increase for REC members who enroll in the Power of Change program is 51 cents, according to the press release.
Learn more and enroll in the program at REC’s website.
