By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Brisben Center in Fredericksburg received $2,200 from REC's Power of Change program for supplies for the shelter kitchen. Photo of Germanna students cooking in the Brisben Center kitchen, by Robert Martin for Germanna CC, is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

When Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members round up their monthly bills, those extra cents go to the Power of Change program, which this spring awarded $118,378.08 in grants to 38 nonprofits across 22 counties.

The following Fredericksburg-area nonprofits received a portion of the funding, according to a press release from REC:

“These grants empower local organizations to continue their vital work, uplifting communities throughout the region,” said Casey Hollins, managing director of communications and public relations for REC.

The average monthly increase for REC members who enroll in the Power of Change program is 51 cents, according to the press release.

Learn more and enroll in the program at REC’s website.

