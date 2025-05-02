By Loraine Page

COLUMNIST

Let’s get a common squirrel joke out of the way: There are no “suicide squirrels.” Squirrels think cars are giant predators. So while they appear comically indecisive, they are actually trying to determine their best course of action.

There’s a lot we don’t understand about squirrels, and that’s because we’re not like them. Or, are we?

I had the opportunity once to reside with quite a few of them for an extended period. I was living on Long Island in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy blew in causing havoc in the New York City area. I was actually in Virginia visiting my daughter during the storm, but I received a call from a neighbor informing me that a huge tree fell on my house. “It sounded like a sonic boom,” she said.

It would be a couple of weeks before I could get back up north because of a gas shortage, not to mention the flooding and debris cleanup the city was facing. When I finally arrived, I was somehow surprised to see my house with a tree lying across the roof.

Roofing companies were in high demand, as you can imagine, and my delay in calling put me last on their list of waiting customers. The inside of my house was not damaged. The tree went through my attic but not my ceilings.

I got back into my daily life and was working at my computer in the living room when I first heard chattering and the pattering of little feet. Squirrels, I thought.

Yes, squirrels. As each day passed, I could hear more squirrels overhead, and eventually I could hear them overhead in every room of my medium-sized ranch house. I didn’t mind the increase, though. It made me laugh to think how they might be broadcasting their good fortune to the entire squirrel neighborhood. “Free housing!” I imagined they shouted. “Great place to raise your babies!”

I admired their magnanimous nature. Bearing witness to their “society” upstairs, I couldn’t help but notice how talkative they were. Some of it had to be small talk — talking for the sake of interacting with others, and some appeared to be informative, like, “Here’s a good place to hide a nut!” Occasionally, there was arguing.

They were surely frenetic. Along with the chattering was a lot of running around. Unless they were sleeping, their lives were, well, nuts.

And still, I enjoyed having them there. We were heading into winter, and I was glad they found “empty apartments,” so to speak, to keep them warm and safe.

But eventually, things would have to change. After about a month, I received a call from the roofers. They were ready to repair my roof. Now I had decisions to make.

It wasn’t a real choice, though. The roof obviously needed to be fixed and sealed. The squirrels could not live in my attic indefinitely. They might be making a mess up there, and I needed to maintain the value of my house. My plan was to sell and move closer to my daughter in a few years.

But the squirrels. How to get them out — how to get all of them out — before the roofers arrived. Was there anyone who could help me with this? Was there anyone who wouldn’t think I was nuts for being in this predicament.

I found an animal removal guy who promised he would safely trap the squirrels in a large cage, using peanut butter to attract them. I arranged for the roofers to arrive the day after.

Did it turn out how as I had earnestly hoped it would? No.

But I did learn something about squirrels’ feelings. Something that broke my heart. Like us, they are more, much more, than daily activities interspersed with a period of sleeping. They love. They care about one another.

Animal removal guy caught about 10 of them. Before he took the cage away (and please God, make him drop them off in a beautiful, wooded area), the ones who hadn’t been caught gathered around the cage to say a goodbye.

I will never forget that scene. Families were torn apart, close friends who most likely would never see each other again. How had I not known it would come to this?

I did sell my house and moved to Fredericksburg in 2017. But I carried the ache with me. Knowing that animals feel the same feelings we feel is heartbreaking knowledge.

I eventually found a woman on YouTube who has this knowledge too. She runs a channel she simply calls “Squirrels at the window.” She buys nuts for squirrels — all kinds, from walnuts to almonds to pecans and peanuts, shelled and still in the shell —and places them on her windowsill.

It’s a calming channel. The only sounds are squirrels scrambling over bushes to reach her second-floor window — and her voice calling them by name.

The squirrels each have their own personality, from bold to quiet, and clumsy to acrobatic. Walnuts and almonds seem to be their favorites. Sometimes you’ll hear the woman’s voice gently saying something like “Don't bury that, Minnie. Eat it now.”

I think she loves them.

Support the Advance, and Receive 20% Off an Annual Subscription

For a limited time, you can support the Advance and get 20% off an annual subscription (new subscribers only). Your contribution directly supports the best, most-experienced local journalists in our area. We cannot do this work without you!

Save 20% on an Annual Subscription

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”