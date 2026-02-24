By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

For Advance writer Sophie Hubbard, the chance to write about the men’s basketball program (See her story “UMW's Men’s Basketball is Soaring”) was an opportunity to cover the world of sports, which she has been an integral part of her entire four-year journey at UMW.

Sophie talks about the genesis of the story, what makes this year’s team special, and the impact of sports in general across the university campus.

