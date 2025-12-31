Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

In January, the Trump Administration issued 10 executive orders related to immigration. The stated goal was to “protect the American people from invasion,” and among other actions, the orders suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program; made the border a military priority; ended humanitarian parole for immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua; required noncitizens to register with the U.S. government; sought to end birthright citizenship; and pulled back funding from nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations providing aid to migrants and those seeking citizenship.

The Advance covered these orders early in the year, talking with members of the local Latino community about their fears; finding out how local organizations planned to respond; examining how the funding freeze affected the work of the local Catholic Charities; and talking with a volunteer immigration attorney.

In November, we ran a piece by columnist and University of Mary Washington professor Eric Bonds and two of his students, based on interviews they conducted with five local families with mixed immigration statuses.

And in December, we ran the story we’ve chosen as our top immigration story of the year, about Mirna Benitez, a 10-year custodian at a local school, here in the country on a work visa, whose detainment and eventual choice to self-deport has “torn apart” the school family.

By Adele Uphaus

Mirna Benitez, a contracted custodian for many years at a local school, received a text message informing her of an appointment. She went, and was sent to a detention facility.

By Adele Uphaus

Benitez chose to self-deport to El Salvador rather than stay in an ICE facility in Louisiana.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”