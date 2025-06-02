By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

It sounds ominous. The State Department of Motor Vehicles is threatening to take a person’s driver’s license away and cancel their registration if they don’t pay up all outstanding traffic tickets this week! But do not worry. It’s a scam.

Many people have been receiving this text which even cites an alleged Virginia state code as the authority to make such a threat.

The scam includes a link to a website that is not the official DMV site, but a “phishing” attempt to get individuals to send money and their personal information to pay off the alleged debt.

The scam threatens those who don’t pay with suspending their vehicle registration immediately, suspending their driving privileges for 30 days, tacking on a 30% service charge for all tickets, and damaging the individual’s credit score.

This kind of scam is common. The scammers send out such notices to thousands of phone numbers or email addresses hoping that someone will believe it and send money. In this case, even people who don’t have driver’s licenses or own cars have received the texts.

DMV spokesman Mike Pressendo tells the Advance it doesn’t know how widespread the scam is, but DMV has gotten emails and phone calls from the public asking about it.

The agency is reminding customers that they will never send a text demanding payment for fines or fees.

The Federal Trade Commission has some tips to avoid failing for such texting scams.

Don’t click on any links or respond to unexpected texts. Scammers want quick responses so stop and think.

You can check on any legitimate text by going to an agency website or phone number you know is real, and not using the info from the text.

Report and delete any unwanted text messages. Use your phone’s “report junk” option.

Individuals can also report any phishing text or other suspicious communication to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”