Update 7:23 p.m.: Fredericksburg City police are inside both Lafayette and Walker-Grant “to ensure the security and protection of our FCPS family,” according to a message from the school division. The schools are moving to “indoor instruction, which means people can move about the building but not leave the building.”

A fatal shooting with multiple victims occurred this evening in the 400 block of Olde Greenwich Circle in Spotsylvania, near the border with Fredericksburg City.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office issued a press release shortly after 7 pm stating that there was a shooting at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of Olde Greenwhich Circle in Spotsylvania. The Sheriff is reporting three deceased and three additional victims transported to local hospitals.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that people stay clear of the area.

Lafayette Elementary and Walker-Grant Middle in Fredericksburg were placed on lockdown at around 6:30 p.m., according to a message from the school division.

The message notified the community that there was “an active incident” in the area and that there is a heavy police presence in the Olde Greenwich Circle area, but that “everyone in the schools is safe.”

This is a developing story and the Advance will update this page as more information becomes available.

