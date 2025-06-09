By Adele Uphaus

Gaila Sims, vice president for programs and interpretation at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, will step away from her position effective August 1.

The announcement came in a press release today from the museum.

"I love this museum and community so much, and I am incredibly proud of the work we've done in partnership with the City of Fredericksburg over the last several years,” Sims said in a statement that was included in the press release. “I am in awe of the history and community in this place and so grateful for every project, every conversation, and every experience I've been able to have here.”

Sims came to Fredericksburg in 2022 and in her time at the museum, she has overseen the development of exhibits interpreting the slave auction block and General Lafayette and his world, among others.

Most recently, she opened “Living Legacies,” which showcases the city’s rich African American history.

In addition, Sims has worked with city staff to develop a plan for interpretation at the former site of the auction block, and with other partners to create walking tours and wayside panels that tell a more full story about the city’s history.

Sims said in the press release that the opening of “Living Legacies” presented her with “a natural time to step away and pursue some other projects.”

She will teach a course on African American history at Germanna Community College this fall, which she called “another dream,” and will work on her book.

The museum will continue to contract with Sims on special projects including the upcoming exhibit at the former location of the auction block.

Sam McKelvey, the museum’s CEO, said Sims’ impact “will continue to be large in Fredericksburg, and we look forward to working with her while she pursues academic passions.”

The museum will begin “an immediate search” for a new curator of African American history, according to the press release.

