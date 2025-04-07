By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

At approximately 10:50 this morning, a third-grade student at Lee Hill Elementary School “had a handgun discharge while in their backpack,” according to a press release issued by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

In a release sent to families, the school division said that “school staff immediately followed safety protocols that included securing the weapon, safely removing students from the classroom to the cafeteria, going into a school-wide hold, and conducting a threat assessment.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Once the gun discharged, the teacher evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the School Resource Officer who was on site.”

Detectives are conducting interviews with the student and the student’s parents. “Early interviews indicate there was no intent to do harm by the student,” according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.

The school division wrote in its press release: “We acknowledge that today’s event is concerning for our students, staff, and families. We are working to determine what additional steps we can take to fully ensure the safety and wellbeing of our school community.”

This is a developing story. Stay with the Advance for more information as it becomes available.

