The Washington Post and the New York Times have declared Jay Jones the winner of the Democratic primary for Attorney General. He will face incumbent Jason Miyares in November’s General Election.

Ghazala Hashmi declared victory in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor shortly after 10 p.m. She holds an advantage of nearly 3,600 votes over her closest competitor, former Richmond mayor Levar Stoney, as of 10:20 p.m. However, as of 10:20 p.m. neither the Washington Post nor the New York Times has called the race.

Stay with the Advance for a full wrap up in the morning edition.

