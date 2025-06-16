BREAKING NEWS: Penelope Carlisle Will Run Tomorrow
Rain forces cancellation of tonight's race.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Heavy rain and lightning rolled across Charlotte Motor Speedway this evening forcing a delay in racing.
Spotsylvania's Penelope Carlisle will run tomorrow at a time to be determined. The Advance will bring you the results and story following tomorrow's race.
