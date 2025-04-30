READER ALERT

Editor’s Note: The Rappahannock United Way released the following press release today. The Advance will have much more on this in coming days.

It is with deep gratitude and heartfelt reflection that we share the news that Rappahannock United Way will be bringing its services to a close after 85 years of service to our community.

This decision was not made lightly. After extensive evaluation, thoughtful discussion, and careful consideration of our long-term sustainability, we concluded that the time has come to bring our operations to a close. While this marks the end of an era, we are incredibly proud of the legacy we've built together—one rooted in compassion, collaboration, and a shared commitment to improving lives.

Over the decades, your unwavering support has empowered us to drive meaningful change, uplift families, and strengthen the fabric of our community.

Thanks to your partnership, we have:

Served thousands of individuals and families in need

Supported local nonprofit organizations

Mobilized volunteers and donors for crisis response and recovery

Advocated for systemic change on issues that matter

We understand that this news may bring a sense of loss, but we also hope it serves as a moment to celebrate all we've accomplished together. All programs will officially conclude on June 30, 2025.

Our final months will focus on responsibly winding down operations, honoring our commitments, and ensuring a smooth transition of resources where possible. In the meantime, we welcome any questions and will continue to provide updates as we move through this process.

