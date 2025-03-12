By FXBG Advance Staff

A Washington Post story this evening reported that “Interim D.C. U.S. attorney Ed Martin has sent another letter to a Democratic congressman and critic of President Donald Trump, demanding information in what Democratic lawmakers say is a potential abuse of his prosecutorial power.”

In a press release this evening, Vindman’s office wrote that Vindman “condemns” what he called “an unhinged letter from the acting U.S. Attorney of the District of Columbia.”

“Since he's become President, Trump's been focused on weaponizing government and lying to intimidate and silence public servants like me, and it’s not going to work. He is punishing people who believe in democracy like my constituents – FBI agents, prosecutors, military officials, federal workers, and intelligence agency leaders who disagree with him. It's dangerous and deeply disturbing. He’s angry that we stand in the way and will hold him accountable.”

“While Trump promised that his number one priority would be to lower prices, he is instead spending his time focused on spewing lies and harassing people that serve this country honorably.”

“How is enacting a retribution campaign going to help lower the cost of living for folks in the Seventh District and across the country? Spoiler alert, it is not.”

“Those who wrote and encouraged this weird attempt at intimidation are lying.”

The Advance has reached out to Rep. Vindman for a comment but has not yet received a response. Stay with the Advance as we follow up on this breaking story.

